Tailevu currently leads Lautoka in Skipper Cup

The Tailevu rugby side is leading Lautoka 10-0 in the first half of the Skipper Cup clash at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Tailevu struck first in the 20th minute when former Flying Fijians fullback Simeli Koniferedi scored in the corner which was converted by flyhalf Seru Vaniqi.

Just six minutes later Vaniqi converted a penalty for 10-0 lead.

Tailevu defeated Lautoka in their round two clash at Churchill Park which is their only win in the competition so far.

The Tailevu side has yet to win a home game this season.

The second half is currently underway.

Looking at tomorrow’s matches, Nadroga takes on Namosi in the Skipper Cup, Farebrother Trophy match at 3.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.

In other Skipper Cup matches on tomorrow, Nadi will host Naitasiri at Prince Charles and Yasawa take on Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka. Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.