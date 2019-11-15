Tailevu banks on younger players

The Tailevu Rugby team have a lot to play for in the Skipper Cup this weekend.

Going into the second round of competition the team is out to avenge their 19-6 loss to Namosi at Thompson Park at the start of the season while gunning for a much-needed win to move out of the relegation zone.

Tailevu is putting in the hard yards this week as they prepare to face the Farebrother Sullivan trophy holders again on Saturday.

Assistant Coach Timoci Nagusa says Tailevu’s banking on their younger players in this week’s clash.

“For the Tailevu team, there are not a lot of experienced players in the team so every week we are trying to work on a combination that will take us through the game.”

Tailevu faces Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Suva hosts Nadroga at ANZ Stadium at 3.30 pm.

The Suva/Nadroga match will be aired LIVE AND EXCLUSIVE ON FBC Sports on the Walesi platform and live commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In other matches, Nadi meets Yasawa at Prince Charles Park and Lautoka will face Naitasiri at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday at 3pm.