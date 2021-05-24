Tailevu aware of Nadroga’s threat

Tailevu rugby coach Samisoni Baikeitoga believes the team needs to match Nadroga in their set-pieces to come out victorious on Saturday.

The team started its off-season training in October last year and is now using the few remaining days to tidy up their set-pieces especially in the line-out and scrums.

Baikeitoga says they know where the threat lies and they are ready to counter it.

“I know Nadroga’s backline are very hard to counter. They work from the back row and have that offloading skills. With Frank Boivert on the side, Nadroga is a hard team to beat. I remember the last time we met it was a narrow margin, they luckily escape but this time as I said we want to make a statement when the dust settles in Lawaqa.”

The Tailevu mentor says they have a young brigade this season with the inclusion of some Under20 players from Fiji Rugby’s High Performance Unit.

Saturday’s game kicks-off at 3pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Suva hosts Nadi at ANZ Stadium, Northland faces Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou and Naitasiri battles Namosi at Nauluwai Ground.