Tailevu aware of dominant Naitasiri forwards

The Tailevu side is heading into the Skipper Cup match against Naitasiri on Saturday with a positive mindset.

The side is aware of what is at stake with only two rounds remaining and the importance of getting a win to avoid relegation.

Tailevu stands in sixth place on the standings with 22 while Lautoka is in seventh on 19 points.

Tailevu Manager Sakeasi Salababa says Naitasiri has been quite dominant up front this season.

“But we are working on how to counter the big Naitasiri forward. So we’ve been doing that the whole week. The tactic to counter the Naitasiri forwards.”

Tailevu will host Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday at 3pm.

Other matches on Saturday will see Yasawa playing Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi taking on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

The lone match tomorrow sees Suva hosting Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 5:30pm.