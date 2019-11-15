Tailevu and Lautoka match confirmed for Friday

The Skipper Cup match between Tailevu and Lautoka will now be held on Friday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager and Tournament Director Sale Sorovaki says the main match will kick off at 4pm.

The women’s game will start at 12pm followed by the Under 19 at 2pm.

Tailevu and Lautoka were supposed to play on Saturday, however, their match has been brought forward to accommodate the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge between Namosi and Nadroga.

Namosi will now host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Saturday.

Sorovaki has also confirmed that Yasawa will host Suva at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In another game, Nadi takes on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park on Saturday at 3pm.