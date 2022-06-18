Tailevu aim to take down Skipper champs

Tailevu will want to ensure that they control control the game against Suva in the Skipper Cup competition today.

Suva who lost to Nadi last week will be coming for a win, and Tailevu is aware of this.

Tailevu Coach Samisoni Baikeitoga believes the team learned a lot from last week’s encounter against Nadroga.

“To control the tempo of the game and not play into their hand.”

Tailevu takes on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today at 3pm.

In other games, Rewa hosts Namosi at Burebasaga ground, Nadi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou and Nadroga meets Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.