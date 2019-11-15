Tactical changes for Naitasiri

Naitasiri Head Coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese has made some tactical changes to his team for its Skipper Cup final clash against Ram Sami Suva tomorrow.

Tuisese has named former Flying Fijians prop Joeli Veitayaki and Immanuel Naciva on the bench.

This is also part of the plan to counter Suva’s reserves front row of Lino Vasuinadi, Apisai Vatubuli and Ratu Penijamini Makutu.

Joe Qaduadua and Solo Navuso are the starting props for the Highlanders and Seremaia Naureure at hooker.

Police 7s forward Necani Nawaqadau moves from flanker to partner Temo Raibevu as locks while Isikia Macu has been given the nod at number seven with Tomasi Naiduki on the blindside and Sireli Kaloucava is the number eight.

The backline sees Viliame Matai at halfback and Kini Douglas returning to flyhalf.

Tomasi Vula and Seveci Nakailagi are the wingers with former national volleyball rep Epeli Ratabacaca at inside center and Maikeli Mocetadra outside him in the number 13 jersey.

Etonia Rokotuisawa is the fullback.

Naitasiri plays Suva tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium at 6pm.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4 pm.

All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The radio commentaries will be on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.