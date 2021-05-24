Tabuakuru believes Fijiana Olympic impact is huge

Former Fiji 7s rep Daniele Tabuakuru understands netball is loved by many girls while some prefer basketball and other sports but the Fijiana 7s has surely made an impact on youngsters in the country.

Tabuakuru says sitting at home watching young girls talk about rugby and made him realize how the Fijiana 7s team has inspired many girls to take up rugby.

The former Suva winger adds comparing the recent love of rugby from girls after the Tokyo Olympics is another achievement Fiji Rugby has earned.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds with gender equality in rugby and other sports being highlighted, women’s rugby stepped up a notch into recruiting and developing a good number of players for the next few years.

According to Tabuakuru girls can’t all be netball or basketball players but the Fijiana just proved that anyone can become an Olympian through rugby.