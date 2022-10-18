Tabuai-Fidow ruled out for Samoa

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. [Photo Credit: Nine Wide World Sports]

The Samoa rugby league side will miss the services of their winger Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow for the rest of the World Cup.

Tabuai-Fidow is on his way back to Australia after suffering an ankle injury against England on Sunday.

The 21-year-old is set to join the Dolphins for the 2023 NRL season and the club released a statement today saying their medical staff have already taken charge of the treatment of his injury.

Another player that’s been ruled out of the second round is Australia’s Reuben Cotter after the Cowboys forward was taken from the field in the second half of the match following a head clash with Bati prop Tui Kamikamica.

Kamikamica was also sent for a head injury assessment after the incident which he passed.

Meanwhile, the Bati will face Italy on Sunday at 1:30am.

[Source:nrl.com]