Tabu links-up with La Rochelle

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 8:00 am

Fiji 7s squad member, Kavekini Tabu flew out of the country yesterday to join Top 14 giants La Rochelle.

The 27-year-old joins the club as a medical joker.

He will joins robust Flying Fijians outside centre Levani Botia at the club.

Tabu was part of the national sevens team for the Dubai 7s tournament but missed out due to visa issues.

He was also part of the Fiji 7s Olympic Games squad to Tokyo.

