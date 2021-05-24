Tabadamu, Wardens through to Wairiki 7s final

CKS Tabadamu put on a gallant effort in the first semi-final of the main cup competition for the 14th Fiji Bitter Wairiki Parish 7s.

The side scored three tries against Police Blue’s two, to win 17 – 12.

Wardens has also defeated favourites Army Green to secure the second spot in the final.

Article continues after advertisement

They edged Army Green 10- 7.

The winner walks away with $7,000.

The final is expected to be played after 5pm.