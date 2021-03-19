Home

Tabadamu to face LAR Barbarians

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 26, 2021 2:44 pm

Two of the favorite teams to take out the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s title will meet later today.

Champions Tabadamu who is still on track to retaining its title will play LAR Barbarians in its next game.

Tabadamu defeated Wardens Green 28-5 in its third match.

Stocky winger Netani Nadavo and Kaminieli Rasaku continue to mesmerize the fans with their consistent performances.

Meanwhile, the Pio Tuwai coached LAR Barbarians remain unbeaten in the competition as well.

The Barbarians defeated Alasio Naduva’s Army Green 14-12.

With Army leading 12-7 going into the last few seconds of the match, the Barbarians managed to score which was converted by Olympic gold medalist Vatemo Ravouvou.

The two teams will play at 6:16pm today.

