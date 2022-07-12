Tabadamu to defend Savusavu 7s title

[File Photo]

Defending Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s champion, Tabadamu will feature in the 14th tournament which starts tomorrow.

This has been confirmed by the Tournament Director, Malakai Yamaivava.

Last month it was revealed that Tabadamu will not feature in the tournament as they had missed the registration deadline.

However, due to new developments, Yamaivava says the reigning champs were given a spot.

“We did Vax-checks for the teams and three from the 40 teams that already paid their registration were partially vaccinated. So we had to automatically drop those teams and that’s the main reason why Tabadamu is back. They were on the standby list and are joined by Devo Babas and Bua Selection.”

Yamaivava adds all participating teams and spectators are required to be fully vaccinated to be allowed into the match venue.

The Savusavu 7s will be held at Ratu Ganilau Park from Wednesday to Saturday.