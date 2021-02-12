Tabadamu irons out mistakes

There are weak areas that needs to be ironed out by the Tabadamu side before they head into the second leg of the Super 7s Series this weekend.

Finishing sixth in the first leg of the series, former Fiji rep Beniamino Vota says they identified the weaknesses.

“Our communication is something we have picked up on at the first leg of the series and we are working on that, also apart from that defense is a key area that we are focusing on”

Tabadamu is pooled with Raiwasa Taveuni, Wadigi Salvo and Eastern Saints.

The second leg of the Super 7s Series begins on Friday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.