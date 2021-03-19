Tabadamu 7s prepare for title defense

Defending its title in the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s tournament is a necessity for the CK’s Ezy Buy Tabadamu side.

The side is aware of the immense pressure and challenge that awaits them in the tournament.

Playmaker Semisi Tasere says they are expecting teams to come out hard on them with the aim of stripping them off the top honour.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Marist 7s is a tournament that brings all 7s teams from around the country to compete. It is the most anticipated tournament. We know that it won’t be easy for us to defend our title given that most of the teams are aware of our tactics. Most of them know where our weaknesses are and we need to address this.”

Tasere says this is the main factor that drives the team to better in every tournament they take part in and the Marist 7s is no exception.

Tabadamu is in Pool A with Lami Cavaliers, B Town Blues and Naisogoceva Babas in the 45th Fiji Bitter Marist Sevens which kicks off on Thursday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.