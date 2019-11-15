Sydney club's stunning attempt to lure Israel Folau back to NRL

Israel Folau was reportedly sounded out over a possible return to the NRL with Wests Tigers.

The Sydney rugby league club was said to have put out the feelers to see if the former Wallabies star would be interested in returning to Australia but were told it was not an option for the 31-year-old.

Folau is said to prefer remaining in France with Super League club Catalans.

The former dual-code international, sacked by Rugby Australia last year for controversially posting religious tweets which some found offensive, has also rejected approaches from French rugby union clubs, including Top 14 outfit Montpellier.