Sydney 7s to return next season

The Sydney 7s is set to make its long-awaited return when World Rugby announces the Sevens Series for 2022-23.

It will be played in Australia for the first time since 2020 on the 27th and 29th of January as part of the expanded series.

Australia will be the defending women’s World Series champions, while the men are currently second with one leg remaining.

Article continues after advertisement

The top four teams from the expanded tournament will compete in the 2024 Olympics.

The men’s Series will include 11 rounds, with two events in Hong Kong, which will host the inaugural round on November 4-6, 2022.