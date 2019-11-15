Sydney 7s off to a good start

The 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s is off to a good start for all Fijians as the opening match saw the Fijiana team beat a powerful and much higher-ranked USA 19-14.

This win gave all Fijians hope that the Fijiana are there to deliver on their promise to finish 7th at the Sydney 7s tournament.

On the other hand, the Canada women’s 7s team has made an amazing start to their 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s campaign after a thrashing of Brazil 33-5.

Canada’s tries came through Elissa Alarie, Sara Kaljuvee, Julia Greenshields, Karen Paquin, Kayla Koleschi while Brazil’s goals were scored by Bianca Silva and Thalia Costa.

Meanwhile, in another match, England has defeated Russia 33-0.

England Women Sevens have opened #Sydney7s with an impressive win over Russia 🌹 📺 Watch their second game LIVE against Japan at 04:52 GMT on @SkySports Arena. pic.twitter.com/C3D3ANEPR6 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) January 31, 2020

In another match, New Zealand has thrashed Japan 28-0 in another match.

Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier, Michaela Blyde, and Ruby Tui crossed the try line for the Black Ferns.

The Fijiana will play their next match against Canada at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team will take on Kenya in their first match of the Sydney 7s tournament at 3.09pm this afternoon. Stay with us as we bring you updates of the Sydney 7s.

You can also catch the live-action of the Sydney 7s tournament on FBC TV.