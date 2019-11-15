Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Sydney 7s off to a good start

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 1, 2020 12:08 pm
The 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s is off to a good start for all Fijians as the opening match saw the Fijiana team beat a powerful and much higher-ranked USA 19-14.

The 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s is off to a good start for all Fijians as the opening match saw the Fijiana team beat a powerful and much higher-ranked USA 19-14.

This win gave all Fijians hope that the Fijiana are there to deliver on their promise to finish 7th at the Sydney 7s tournament.

Fiji’s Roela Radiniyavuni tries to spark an attack against USA on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women’s competition.

On the other hand, the Canada women’s 7s team has made an amazing start to their 2020 HSBC Sydney 7s campaign after a thrashing of Brazil 33-5.

Article continues after advertisement
Canada’s Sara Kaljuvee scores a try against Brazil on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women’s competition.

Canada’s tries came through Elissa Alarie, Sara Kaljuvee, Julia Greenshields, Karen Paquin, Kayla Koleschi while Brazil’s goals were scored by Bianca Silva and Thalia Costa.

Meanwhile, in another match, England has defeated Russia 33-0.

England’s Deborah Fleming and captain Abbie Brown celebrate the former’s try against Russia on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women’s competition.

In another match, New Zealand has thrashed Japan 28-0 in another match.

Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier, Michaela Blyde, and Ruby Tui crossed the try line for the Black Ferns.

The Fijiana will play their next match against Canada at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Airways Men’s National 7s team will take on Kenya in their first match of the Sydney 7s tournament at 3.09pm this afternoon. Stay with us as we bring you updates of the Sydney 7s.

Japan’s Hana Nagata launches an attack from the scrum on day one of the HSBC Sydney Sevens 2020 women’s competition.

You can also catch the live-action of the Sydney 7s tournament on FBC TV.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-19 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.