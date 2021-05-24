Home

Swire Shipping is Drua major sponsor

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 6:39 pm
Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn [right] with Swire Shipping regional Manager for the Pacific Alex Patterson

The Fijian Drua has today unveiled its major sponsor for the Super Rugby Pacific.

Swire Shipping has boarded the Drua as the naming rights sponsor following the official announcement at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva today.

The team will now be known as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

The company has been sponsoring Fiji Rugby since 2017.

Drua Interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn says to secure a reputable organization as a major sponsor is quite poetic in relation to the Drua and Swire Shipping backgrounds.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor, says we have to be consistent and therefore need to play top level rugby which now materialize with the Drua joining Super Rugby.

He says they have been trying for 20 years to join the world’s toughest and most competitive rugby competition.

It has also been confirmed that FRU General Manager High Performance Simon Rawalui is also the Drua scrum coach.
34 players have been contracted for the side with another six to be revealed soon.

The Drua will play their seven home games next season at different venues in Australia and there’s even hope that one match can be played in Fiji.

