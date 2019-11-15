Rugby
Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors squad named
March 13, 2020 2:27 pm
Majority of the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors named in the final 23-member squad for the clash against Junior Japan in the World Rugby Challenge share a special bond.
These players have been playing together since the 2019 Junior World Championship in Italy.
Head Coach Kele Leawere says the selecting the final squad was tough since all players had put in equal effort during training.
Leawere says the expectations from the team is high and they will try to play at their level best.
Ball retention will be key for the side and Leawere adds they should maintain possession and avoid unnecessary kicking
Loosehead Prop Meli Tuni comes back in the starting line-up and will partner with rock soil hooker Lino Vasuinadi and Tighthead Prop Joseva Nasaroa.
Leawere has shuffled his forward pack, moving Vilive Miramira to blindside flanker and bringing in young Kitione Salawa at openside.
The combination of skipper Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Simione Kuruvoli continues, while Filimoni Savou is back at inside center and partners up with Epeli Momo for the first time.
Marika Vularewa maintains his place in the team but will be at right wing while Jiuta Wainiqolo comes in on the left while Osea Waqa will be at fullback.
Hooker Immanuel Naciva and utility back Jonetani Vasurakauta, including 17-year-old Janerio Wakeham will provide depth on the bench for the young Fijian Warriors side.
The Fijian Warriors face Junior Japan at 3.30pm tomorrow at ANZ Stadium in Suva. In a match earlier Samoa A meets Tonga A at 1pm.
Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors squad VS Junior Japan
1. Meli Tuni
2. Lino Vasuinadi
3. Joseva Nasaroa
4. Isoa Nasilasila
5. Chris Minimbi
6. Vilive Miramira
7. Kitione Salawa
8. Josateki Tuituba
9. Simione Kuruvoli
10. Tuidraki Samusamuvodre (c)
11. Marika Vularewa
12. Filimoni Savou
13. Epeli Momo
14. Jiuta Wainiqolo
15. Osea Waqa
Reserves
16. Jone Naqiri
17. Immanuel Naciva
18. Temesia Murivalu
19. Seeto Yabaki
20. Janerio Wakeham
21. Eparama Sailo
22. Taitusi Lulusini
23. Jonetani Vasurakauta
[Source: Fiji Rugby]