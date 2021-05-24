Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Swire Shipping extends partnership with FRU

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 9, 2021 10:48 am

Swire Shipping has extended its partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union for another year.

The company has been a sponsor for FRU since 2017, as both naming rights partner of the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors and as a sponsor of Fiji rugby.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are thrilled to be able to cement the partnership with Swire Shipping until 2022 and with their involvement to the Flying Fijians this year.

Article continues after advertisement

The Swire Shipping brand will feature on the back of the new Flying Fijians jersey in the two-test series against the All Blacks tomorrow in Dunedin and on July 17th in Christchurch.

Swire Shipping has also been offered grass signage at the two tests but has generously given up that branding in favor of the “Vaccinate Fiji” message.

Swire Shipping’s Regional Manager for the Pacific Islands, Alex Pattison says Fiji is one of our key markets and we are committed to giving back to the Fijian community where we can.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors will participate in the annual World Rugby Pacific Challenge, which will be rescheduled once travel restrictions ease.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.