Swire Shipping extends partnership with FRU

Swire Shipping has extended its partnership with the Fiji Rugby Union for another year.

The company has been a sponsor for FRU since 2017, as both naming rights partner of the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors and as a sponsor of Fiji rugby.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they are thrilled to be able to cement the partnership with Swire Shipping until 2022 and with their involvement to the Flying Fijians this year.

The Swire Shipping brand will feature on the back of the new Flying Fijians jersey in the two-test series against the All Blacks tomorrow in Dunedin and on July 17th in Christchurch.

Swire Shipping has also been offered grass signage at the two tests but has generously given up that branding in favor of the “Vaccinate Fiji” message.

Swire Shipping’s Regional Manager for the Pacific Islands, Alex Pattison says Fiji is one of our key markets and we are committed to giving back to the Fijian community where we can.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors will participate in the annual World Rugby Pacific Challenge, which will be rescheduled once travel restrictions ease.