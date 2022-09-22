Swain cops 6 week ban for hit on All Black Tupaea

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Wallabies lock Darcy Swain has been suspended for six weeks for the dangerous dive he committed on Quinn Tupaea last week.

Swain was cited for the cleanout from the 35th minute of last week’s All Blacks win in Melbourne and attended a hearing last night with the SANZAAR judiciary to discuss it.

The committee alleged the second rower contravened Law 9.11, which states players must not do anything that is reckless and dangerous to others.

Referee Mathieu Raynal, who initially missed the incident until it was brought to his attention by TMO Ben Whitehouse, believed Swain had broken that rule and handed him a yellow card for it in the match but the judiciary believed it should have been red, saying it met the threshold.

It said the incident was not intentional, however, it was highly reckles.

Swain’s suspension means he won’t play a role in that Eden Park Test but Rugby Australia have already taken small measures to ensure his time out from the Wallabies is as minimal as possible.

Yesterday Rugby Australia named Swain in their “Australia A” team for their upcoming tour of Japan next month.