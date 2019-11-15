Suva youngster to play for late mum

Ram Sami Suva lock Israel Immanuel Azariah has had to overcome many obstacles throughout the 2020 Skipper season.

The 21-year-old took the risk of giving up his studies to pursue rugby this year.

His mum, who was the backbone of his rugby career passed away last month.

Azariah made it his goal to ensure that he did his best to make his mother proud.

The Levuka ,Ovalau native says even though his mother wouldn’t be there to watch him play in the Skipper Cup final, getting a win would be a bonus.

“It was hard, she really wanted me to play and she is my motivation now. She never got a chance to come watch me play because she was sick when I started playing for Suva.”

Azariah adds playing alongside veteran players like Isireli Ledua, James Brown and John Stewart has helped him alot.

Suva will host Naitasiri at 6pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

The women’s final between Naitasiri and Lautoka kicks off at 2pm while Namosi and Nadroga will battle for the under-19 title at 4pm.

All Skipper Cup finals will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The radio commentaries will be on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.