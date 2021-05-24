Home

Rugby

Suva yet to record its first win

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 5:40 am

It’s back to the drawing board for Suva as it is yet to record its first win of the Skipper Cup season.

After three rounds, the Skipper Champions have lost against Nadi, Tailevu and Naitasiri.

Although this might be an issue, a confident coach Sakaraia Labalaba says it is just the opening stages of the season as the team will be better in the coming rounds.



Labalaba says for now the side will have to work on its mistakes and regroup for the next clash.

“We really need to go back and plan for a few more games that’s in front of us. There’s two rounds in this season and we still have the opportunity to prove that we are a good team”

Suva will host Northland this week at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Namosi meets Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua, Naitasiri plays its first away game against Tailevu and Rewa battles Nadroga at Burebasaga ground.

