Suva work on discipline for the next round

Discipline is one area the Suva rugby team will be looking to iron out in next week’s Skipper Cup clash against Tailevu.

Following the 22-3 win over Nadi on Friday, the capital side copped two yellow cards in a match filled with a number of penalties.

Happy with the win, Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says there is still alot of room for improvement.

“I think we are going back the whiteboard to try and rectify those little problems, those little bits of discipline problems but I’m happy with the scoreboard.”

Suva will host Tailevu at ANZ Stadium on Saturday.