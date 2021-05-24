Home

Rugby

Suva Women's kick-off season on high

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 18, 2022 10:33 pm

The Suva Women’s rugby team started off its ANZ Marama Championship on a high beating Nadroga 35-14 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Former high school sprinter and winger Paulini Korowaqa scored first for the capital side which was converted by outside centre Luisa Tisolo to give them the lead.

This was short-lived with Nadroga scoring two consecutive tries from number eight Elenoa Kunabuli.

Nadroga dominated in the first few minutes, but Suva picked up the tempo, with Tisolo putting Suva back into the game just before the breather.

Tied 14-all, Suva turned the game around in the second spell, scoring three more tries to Tisolo, Korowaqa, and Miliakere Vakarewa to seal the win for them.

Meanwhile, in the women’s Under-19, Suva outscored Nadroga 19-nil.

In other matches, Tailevu drew 19-all with Namosi and Yasawa beat Nadi 5-nil.

The Skipper Cup competition starts today with Naitasiri playing Namosi at Naluwai ground, Northland hosts Rewa at Gatward Park in Korovou, Suva takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Nadroga plays Tailevu Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

All games start at 3 pm.

