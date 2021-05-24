Suva Women’s continue unbeaten run

Wallson Suva remains unbeaten in the ANZ Marama Championship after a 31-7 win at Buckhurst Park in Suva.

The hosts scored four tries in the first half and a try in the second half.

Nadi wasn’t able to contain the big Suva side led by former Fijiana 7s rep Luisa Tisolo.

Article continues after advertisement

The jetsetters has the services of 2016 Olympian Merewai Cumu who’s playing at flyhalf.

In other Marama Championship results, Namosi thrashed Naitasiri 48-17 and Nadroga edged Tailevu 14-12.