Suva women thrash Namosi in Skipper Cup

A brilliant second half performance from the Ram Sami Suva women’s side proved to be the difference in their 42-17 win over Namosi in the Skipper Cup.

After their shock loss to Lautoka last week, Suva defeated Namosi in round seven at the ANZ Stadium today.

Vika Matarugu registered the first points for Suva when the prop forward powered her way through the Namosi defense for a try.

However, Namosi cancelled the lead when lock forward Cikavira Tobau scored less than three minutes later.

The capital city ladies replied with a well worked team try to prop Matarugu which was her second in the match.

Namosi was not going to be intimidated by the Suva outfit as they slowly put a few phases together before Tobau crashed over for her second try.

Both teams were locked 12-12 at halftime.

It was the hosts Suva who scored a beautiful set-piece try to replacement winger Teresia Matea just seven minutes into the second spell.

Not long after, Suva scored their bonus point try to fullback Mereani Rogosau after some brilliant build up.

Rogosau later set up winger Matea for her second try as Suva started to expose a tired Namosi side.

Fijiana 7s speedster Ana Maria Naimasi playing as blindside flanker for Suva than got her name in the score sheet for the team’s sixth try before Rogosau scored their seventh.

Namosi outside center Sera Bogitini scored a consolation try for the side before Sera Matea touched down for her hat trick for Suva.

Meanwhile, in other women’s matches, Tailevu thrashed Nadi 65-18, Lautoka beat Nadroga 55-22 while Yasawa went down to Naitasiri 20-31.