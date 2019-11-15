Home

Suva women beat Nadroga

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 12, 2020 3:59 pm
The Suva women's team proved too powerful for Nadroga in their Skipper Cup clash winning 32-15.

Nadroga took an early lead in the match with two tries to Adi Vika Bavui in the 2nd and 16th minute of play.

Winger Wainikiti Gonevulavula successfully converted the first try securing a 12-0 lead.

The home side answered back with a penalty and a converted try to loose head prop and captain Vika Matarugu as they trail 10-12 at halftime.

The Stallions extended their lead to 15-10 three minutes into the second half after a successful penalty conversion by Gonevulavula.

However, it was all Suva after that as they took control of the game with tries to Mereani Moceituba, Laisa Taga and Mereani Rogosau for a 34-15 to the capital city ladies.

