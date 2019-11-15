Suva women anticipate tough Skipper Cup competition

The Suva Rugby women’s team is anticipating tough competition as they prepare for the upcoming Skipper Cup Competition.

The side will face Nadroga on the 25th of this month and are wary of the physicality of their opponent.

Adding to this, 7s players are also expected to play for their respective teams and Head Coach Tavaita Rowati says this will be a challenge for the side.

“Competition will be tight now since all the 7s girls are playing for their respective province. It will be tougher than what we expected last year especially now that they have the feel of what Skipper competition is. The competition level is higher, players have prepared well and focusing on playing better and performing better in the field.”

New Fiji 7s recruits Silivia Tuiseisei , Doreen Narokete and winger Aloesi Nakoci will feature for the Capital side.

National 15’s players Ada Dansey and Mere Moto are also in the mix.

The side take on Nadroga on the 25th on this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.