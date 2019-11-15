Suva women aim for bonus-point win against Naitasiri

The Suva women’s side is targeting a bonus-point win on Friday as they prepare to face Naitasiri in Skipper Cup competition.

Both teams head into round five of the Skipper Cup unbeaten.

Suva Team manager Talei Turaganivalu says a win will help them maintain their lead in the standings.

“We predict that it will be a tough game and I have confidence that my girls will really pull this through. Just hoping for a win and hoping for a bonus point with this win. Then maybe we can bring our points up so we can stand at the top of the table and remain at the top of the table.”

Naitasiri host Suva on Friday at 4pm at the ANZ Stadium.

The under 19 match will kick off at 2pm while the main Skipper Cup clash will be held at 6pm.

Meanwhile, other games will be held on Saturday with Yasawa taking on Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori and Nadi facing Nadroga at Prince Charles Park. All matches will kick off at 3pm.

Also on Saturday, Lautoka battles Namosi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva for the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Live commentary of the match will air on Radio Fiji One and Bula FM.