Suva wishes to continue winning momentum

The Suva Rugby team is slowly building its momentum in the Skipper Cup competition.

After a disappointing 15-13 loss to Nadroga in round one, the capital side made a comeback with a 10-3 win against Yasawa and a 20-15 victory over Nadi.

Suva Team Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they are hoping to continue their winning streak in the next round against Tailevu.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are taking our gage from the Yasawa game. We picked by quite well after our Nadi game and are slowly building momentum. We are looking at the Tailevu game as one of our platform to better our performance that we had from last week.”

Suva takes on Tailevu at 3pm tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Also on Saturday at 3pm, Nadroga face Naitasiri at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri match live and exclusive on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and the radio commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

Yasawa meet Namosi at Nadovu Park.

Meanwhile the Nadi/Lautoka match is currently ongoing at Prince Charles Park with Nadi leading 17-3.