Suva wins Marama title

Suva team after winning the ANZ Marama Championship to Yasawa today.

Suva has won the ANZ Marama Championship after thrashing Yasawa 51-12 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

The side ended the year on a high after a successful season recording only one loss.

The capital city team led 29-0 at half time running in five unanswered tries and two conversions.

Yasawa came back stronger in the second half to score two tries but Suva proved too strong wrapping up the final with four more tries.

Vitalini Marini, Younis Bese and Vika Naibena were outstanding scoring a double each for Suva.

In the under 19 final, Nadi edged Naitasiri 12-10.