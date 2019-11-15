Home

Rugby

Suva winger Petero found rugby while looking for job

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 29, 2020 12:54 pm
Suva winger Misaele Petero

Coming from the village to find work in the city is not easy.

This is quite true for Suva winger Misaele Petero who instead of getting a job – found rugby.

Just like Suva player of the year Taniela Sadrugu, Petero was also quite a revelation for the Skipper Cup champions this season.

Article continues after advertisement

He left his Nakavika village in Namosi back in 2015 as a 19-year-old for better opportunities in Suva.

This was where he met former Fiji 7s captain and Olympic gold medalist Osea Kolinisau, who took him to play for Covenant Brothers club.

Petero says Kolinisau plays a huge role in his career.

“I have a mentor who always encourage, motivate and push daily at training when I started was Osea Kolinisau”.

Heading into his third season with Suva next year, Petero is still unemployed and hopes to secure an overseas contract.

The former Namosi Secondary School student is using rugby to earn some money with Suva.

He says Kolinisau’s advice has been with him for the past five years.

“Kolinisau told me from that first time we met and first training run that I should always faithfully train and give my best and prayer is a must on a daily basis”.

The Suva winger who scored a hat-trick against Nadroga in the round eight of Skipper Cup adds 2020 has been quite hard especially with the pandemic as his training was affected.

