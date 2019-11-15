Suva wary of Namosi

The Ram Sami Suva rugby side knows Namosi will bring their A-game into their Skipper Cup semi-final clash this weekend.

Suva has met Namosi twice in the competition this season and they came out victors on both occasions with a 37-12 win in round seven and a 22-17 win on Saturday.

Team Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they will not be complacent with past results.

“Hopefully we will have a good ground to go and play in, usually in this kind of weather it’s anybody’s game. The boys got lucky and we know that they will want to topple us. I think that’s the dimension of the game that’s going on now and we will be preparing well to meet Namosi.”

Tuifagalele adds, they will explore every option that can help them defend the Skipper Cup.

Looking at the semi-final playoffs this weekend, Suva plays Namosi while Naitasiri battles rival Nadroga.