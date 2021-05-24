Suva wallops Northland

Suva booked their first Skipper Cup win walloping Northland 33-7 today.

It was a physical encounter from the start with both teams coming in hungry for their first win at Burkhurst Park in Suva.

Northland tested mighty Suva forwards from the kick-off living no space for the host to make a break in the first 10 minutes of play.

Article continues after advertisement

A scrum to Suva from near the 22-meter mark saw loose head prop Mateo Qolisese breaking through Northland’s defense to put them up on the scoreboard first.

The conversion from Setareki Raoba gave them a 7-nil lead.

For a team that is making their return to the Skipper Cup competition, Northland played like a champion team, with the Saiasi Koroi, Osaia Seru, Immanuel Naciva, Lorima Nodrakoro, and Jone Tukana in the forwards putting a strong defense.

The visitors camped in the Suva territory for almost 10 minutes before Josefa Rokomatu slid his way through to score the equalizer and keep them in the game.

Suva then suffered a blow with experienced lock Manoa Tamaya copping a yellow card for a dangerous tackle.

It was not Suva’s day with inside centre Taniela Naqali being lifted out after injuring his leg during the scrum.

Debutant Josaia Tagivetaua came bench to replace Naqali.

Despite these setbacks, Suva managed to hold off Northland and pushed through again to score another try to Kolinio Bulabalavu.

Raoba’s conversion made it 14-7 at the break.

Suva played fast pace rugby in the second half outrunning the Northland players.

Osea Bolawaqatabu crossed over for Suva’s third.

Apisai Senileba came off the bench to score Suva’s fourth, to give a 26-7 lead.

Senileba’s glory was short-lived after a physical confrontation and copped a yellow.

Skipper James Brown scored the last try of the match to give them the win.