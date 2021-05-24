Home

Rugby

Suva under-19 remains unbeaten

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 2, 2022 12:33 pm
Action from the Suva vs Naitasiri under 19 clash [Source: Fiji Rugby]

Wallson Suva under-19 remains unbeaten in the Skipper Cup recording its third win 15-10 over hosts Naitasiri at Naluwai ground in Naitasiri.

The hosts scored the first try of the match, however, failed to make the conversion.

Suva hit back with another unconverted try just before halftime to level the scores at 5-all.

Suva started strong again in the second half with a try to Suva prop Finau Ravoka with the try successfully converted.

The capital side was awarded a penalty kick as Sidney Stoddart made no mistakes with the kick.

Naitasiri scored another try but it was not enough to hold them through the match as Suva maintained its stand.

In another under-19 match, Nadi defeated Nadroga 26-13.

Meanwhile, at 3pm, the Suva Men will challenge Naitasiri for the Farebrother trophy at Naluwai Grounds.

In other matches, Northland will host Namosi at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm, Nadi battles Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, and Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground.

