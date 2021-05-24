Suva unbeaten in Marama championship

Suva remains unbeaten in the ANZ Marama championship after two rounds.

The capital side leads the standings with 10 points.

Tailevu and Namosi are just three points behind after recording one loss and a win, but Tailevu is in second place with a better point difference.

Nadi is in fourth place with 6 points ahead of Lautoka who has 5 points.

Yasawa is in sixth place with one win and a loss.

Nadroga and Naitasiri sit at the bottom of the standings with points after two losses and no wins.

Round three of the Marama Championship continues this week.

In the Skipper Cup, Nadi will battle Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

You can watch the Nadi and Nadroga game LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel starting with the U-19 match at 11 am.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Naitasiri hosts Suva at Naluwai ground, Rewa meets Tailevu at Burebasaga ground and Namosi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou at 3pm on Saturday.