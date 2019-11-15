Suva to play Nadi at Lawaqa Park on Friday

The Ram Sami Suva side will now host Nadi in their Skipper Cup clash at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Friday at 5:30pm.

This has been confirmed by Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele.

The defending Skipper Cup champions were supposed to host Nadi at the ANZ Stadium but the venue is unavailable due to the Marist 7s.

Suva then booked Ratu Cakobau Park for Friday but they have been advised this morning that they have to find another venue.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Nadroga plays Tailevu at Lawaqa Park and Yasawa meets Lautoka at Churchill Park.

Naitasiri will host Namosi at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on Saturday at 3pm.