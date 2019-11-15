Suva to miss some key players

The Ram Sami Suva side will be without some of their key players in this weekend’s Skipper Cup round 13 clash with Lautoka.

Some Suva players will feature for their respective clubs in the Escott Shield semifinals on Saturday while Tevita Ikanivere and Serupepeli Vularika are part of the Barbarians side to play England on Sunday.

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says some capital city players will also be in action at the Fiji Bitter Savusavu 7s which starts tomorrow at Ganilau Park.

Looking at this week’s Skipper Cup games, Tailevu hosts Naitasiri and Yasawa meets Nadroga on Saturday while Suva takes on Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium on Friday at 5:30pm.

Nadi will challenge Namosi for the Farebrother Sullivan trophy at the ANZ Stadium on Saturday at 3pm and this match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, in the Vanua Championship final, Rewa plays Northland at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on Saturday at 3pm.