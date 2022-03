Suva to host Tailevu at Albert Park

Defending Skipper Cup champions, Ram Sami Suva will play its second match at Albert Park on Saturday.

Fiji Rugby Union Operations Manager, Sale Sorovaki says Suva will play Tailevu.

The game has been confirmed for Albert Park in Suva as the ANZ Stadium, Buckhurst and Bidesi grounds are booked for the 46th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s which starts on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu plays Suva at 3pm on Saturday.

In other games, Naitasiri hosts Nadroga at Naluwai ground, Namosi faces Rewa at Thompson Park while Northland takes on Nadi Prince Charles Park.