Suva will meet Yasawa in the final of the ANZ Marama Championship next week.

This is after they thrashed Tailevu 31-nil in the semi-final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

Meanwhile, in the earlier semi-final, Yasawa put on a strong performance edging Namosi 24-20.

In other Under-19 grade, Naitasiri will meet Nadi in the final.