Suva tightens boot lace for next Skipper Cup rounds

The win against Nadroga last weekend was a much-needed one for Suva rugby as the Skipper Cup heads into the seventh round.

Suva had a shaky start to the season with three losses in the first three rounds managing its first win in round four, followed by the last two rounds.

This week the Capital side travels to Burebasaga Ground where it will be hosted by Rewa.

Team Manager, Nemani Tuifagalele says the team will establish itself from the match as the second round of competition looms.

“We have Nadroga again in the week after that so we will try and set the platform from Burebasaga for our games in the second round of competition against Nadroga.”

Suva fought to the wire against Nadroga last Saturday scoring in the last minute to claim the win.

They admit the Stallions are a tough opponent and they will be out for revenge in round eight.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Tailevu meets Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park, Namosi faces Nadroga at Thompson Park while Nadi battles Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch the Nadi/Naitasiri match live on FBC Sports.