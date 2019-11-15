Suva thrashes Nadi in Skipper Cup

Suva thrashed Nadi 22-3 in their Skipper Cup match in Lawaqa Park today.

Nadi took an early lead in the 8th minute after Sela Toga landed a penalty.

But the Jetsetters were dealt with a blow as flanker Ratu Napolioni Dawai was shown a yellow card.

This gave Suva the advantage and the side capitalized on the extra men as they were given a penalty try moments later after an infringement during a scrum by Nadi.

It went from bad to worse for Nadi as they were further reduced to 13 men after Samuela Toga was carded for tackling Suva player Save in the air.

Suva again capitalized on this as Tui Cakacaka barged over for a try.

The conversion was unsuccessful as Suva lead 12-3 at halftime.

In the second half, Suva was also reduced to 13 men as lock Manoa Tamaya and prop Mateo Qolisese were yellow carded for dangerous tackles.

This didn’t deter Suva, as they sealed the victory scoring two more tries to Apisalome Vota and Sireli Maqala to win 22.3.