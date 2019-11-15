Suva Stallions betting on young players.

The Suva Stallions is betting on their young players to defend their title in the Tau Sports Suva Rugby Union 10s tournament tomorrow.

Coach Alipate Mataivilia says losing two of keys players, Peni Matawalu and Elia Canakaivata will not deter the team’s morale to retain their title.

“Going into this tournament we have a lot of young players coming from the province of Nadroga for school in tertiary institutions like USP and FNU. We also have interest players from other province that want to join Suva Stallion. They are very young players that we will be having to this tournament.”

The 10s competition will be held at Bidesi Park, Suva. The first match between Army and Savura will begin at 8am.