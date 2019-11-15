Suva Rugby Union tournament begins this week

The Suva Rugby Union has included 8 new teams in this year’s Koroturaga Club Rugby competition.

SRU General Secretary Tevita Tuiloa says fans can expect a whole new level of competitions.

“Every new club will come through the Koroturaga shield, as we mentioned the Koroturaga last year we had 20 teams, this year we have 28 teams. I think that has taken the level of competition to a whole new level.”

Some new teams include Namadi Brothers Rugby Club, the Rugby Academy run by Seremaia Bai and the Lomavata Vurevure rugby club.