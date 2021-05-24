Suva Rugby steady

Suva Rugby remains optimistic that improvements will be made and outcomes favourable in the coming Skipper Cup rounds.

The defending champions are yet to taste victory so far but they’re confident the win will soon come.

Coach Sakarai Labalaba, says the season is still in the early stages and they will build on what they have.

Labalaba says the team will come back strong and live up to the tag as champs.

Suva hosts Northland on Saturday at 3pm at Buckhurst Park.

In other matches, Naitasiri meets Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park Ground two, Rewa takes on Nadroga at Burebasaga Ground and Namosi battles Nadi at Thompson Park in Navua.

You can watch the Naitasiri/Tailevu match live on FBC Sports.