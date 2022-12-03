Suva Rugby secures FMF support

[Photo: Supplied]

Suva Rugby has secured a three-year partnership deal with FMF Foods Limited to support the running of the club.

The agreement also allows FMF to be the major sponsor of the five Suva teams that will be taking part in the Skipper Cup and ANZ Marrama Cup competition with full naming rights.

Suva Rugby secretary Nemani Tuifagalele says the injection of sponsorship by FMF will upgrade the level of rugby development and performance of the Suva teams taking part in the provincial competition.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think this is much more bigger than what we have in the past I know that you’ll probably be aware that almost all the unions have struggled to field in their five teams, two ladies teams and two men’s teams so it was a struggle but I guess at the end of the day money is the main thing so we are so glad to be able to secure sponsor like this to take us to 2023 and beyond”

FMF Foods Limited Managing Director says FMF has always been involved in sports and helping Suva Rugby means helping in the development of grassroots players.

“The value of the partnership for the three years is a substantial amount of money and the main reason of doing it is we want to see the youth and ladies grow in rugby”

The Suva Rugby team held an exhibition match yesterday for the sponsors and have also started preparation for the 2023 rugby season.