Suva Rugby receives first $10k payment from Ram Sami

The Ram Sami Suva side will head into their Skipper Cup match against Yasawa this weekend with some much-needed boost.

This is after Ram Sami today made the first payment of $10,000 to the Suva Rugby Union as part of its naming rights sponsorship.

Ram Sami secured the five years naming rights deal with Suva three weeks ago which is worth $30,000 a year.

The senior side is known as Ram Sami Suva, the women’s team is Wallson Suva and the Under 19 side is called Premier Suva.

Suva Rugby Chair Aseri Rokoura and Ram Sami Director Prashneel Sami Goundar signed the sponsorship agreement today.

Meanwhile, Suva takes on Blue Gas Yasawa at 3pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Also on Saturday, Nadi takes on Naitasiri at Prince Charles Park while Namosi host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau in Nausori for the Farebrother challenge match.

Tailevu and Lautoka will play on Friday at 4pm at Ratu Cakobau Park.