Rugby

Suva Rugby plans for training protocols

Venina Rakautoga
September 23, 2021 4:36 pm
[File Photo]

Skipper Cup defending champions Suva is ready to get the show on the road once training and sporting activities are given the green light.

The capital city team has had 75% of its 60 registered players fully vaccinated with the remaining to get their second jab by the first week of next month.

Team Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says they have set plans on how they will conduct their training programs.

Article continues after advertisement

“All in all we want to get back as soon as possible to prepare us getting back into rugby and at the same time we want to adhere and comply with the protocols in relation to COVID”

Tuifagalele says they have also written to Fiji Rugby Union enquiring on how they will be able to carry out their training and the protocols that will be in place.

